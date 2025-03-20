US halts $175m funding to University of Pennsylvania over transgender sports policy

The United States government has suspended $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) over its policies regarding transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The White House announced the decision on Wednesday, March 19, marking the latest move by the Trump administration to enforce its stance on gender and athletics.

This follows an executive order signed last month by President Donald Trump, banning transgender athletes from competing in female-only school sports.

UPenn, an Ivy League institution that gained national attention in 2022 when a transgender swimmer competed on its women’s team, said it had not received official notification of the funding suspension.

However, university officials became aware of the decision through media reports.

A university spokesperson defended its policies, emphasising that UPenn adheres to existing guidelines set by governing athletic bodies.

“We have been in the past, and remain today, in full compliance with the regulations that apply to not only Pennsylvania, but all of our NCAA and Ivy League peer institutions,” the spokesperson stated.

The move has intensified the debate over transgender participation in sports.

Critics of Trump’s order argue that it unfairly targets a marginalised group, restricting their rights and opportunities.

On the other hand, supporters claim it is necessary to maintain fairness in women’s competitions.

Trump has previously threatened to cut federal funding to universities over various issues, including transgender rights, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and pro-Palestinian campus protests related to Israel’s war in Gaza.

This latest action against UPenn signals the administration's continued push to enforce its policies on social and cultural issues.