VIDEO: US defense secretary Hegseth declares readiness for war with China

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that the country is "prepared" for war with China amid growing tensions between the two nations.

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, Hegseth responded to a provocative post from the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

The embassy had posted on X late Tuesday, declaring: "If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end."

In response, Hegseth made it clear that the US was not backing down.

“Well, we’re prepared. Those who long for peace must prepare for war,” he said.

Hegseth emphasised the importance of military strength in deterring conflict.

“If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong, and that president understands peace comes through strength,” he added.

His remarks come as tensions between the US and China escalate, particularly over trade policies and military posturing in the Indo-Pacific.

The Defense Secretary underscored the need for continued military investment.

“My job as the secretary of defense is to make sure we’re ready. We need the defense spending, the capabilities, the weapons, and the posture in the Indo-Pacific, which is something we’re very much focused on.”

China, which has the world’s largest navy, remains the second-largest military spender behind the US.