Trade war escalate as China slams U.S with 84% tariff on goods

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing trade war, China has announced it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 84 percent, up from the previous 34 percent, effective April 10.

The move is a direct response to the United States' latest wave of tariffs, which saw duties on Chinese imports soar to 104 percent under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry lashed out at Washington, urging the U.S. to abandon what it described as “arrogant and bullying behaviour.”

“Imposing tariffs indiscriminately on China does nothing to solve the problem,” said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

“If the U.S. truly wants a solution through dialogue and negotiation, it must approach with equality, respect, and a spirit of mutual benefit.”

The tariff tit-for-tat has sent global financial markets into a tailspin, with investors reacting nervously to the deepening standoff between the world’s two largest economies.

Analysts warn that the conflict, if prolonged, could have ripple effects across global supply chains and economic growth.

The U.S. administration has defended its aggressive tariff policy, claiming it is aimed at correcting trade imbalances and addressing Beijing's unfair practices.

However, China’s swift retaliation signals that it has no intention of backing down without reciprocal concessions.