Pope Francis diagnosed with critical illness as Vatican cancels public events

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, the Vatican confirmed on Monday, describing his condition as "complex."

The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling a respiratory infection for over a week and remains under medical care at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

A follow-up chest CT scan revealed "the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy," the Vatican stated.

While the Pope’s condition remains serious, he is reportedly in "good spirits," spending his time "reading, resting and praying."

The Vatican also confirmed that all of Pope Francis’ public events have been cancelled until Sunday.

He had been scheduled to lead events for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year but had already been delegating speeches to officials due to lingering bronchitis symptoms.

The Pope, who previously suffered from pleurisy and had part of a lung removed at age 21, is particularly vulnerable to respiratory infections.

His medical team initially treated what was believed to be a polymicrobial infection but has since adjusted his therapy for the second time since his hospitalisation.

Despite his health struggles, Pope Francis remains appreciative of the support from his followers.

"He expressed his gratitude to well-wishers and asked them to pray for him," the Vatican stated.

This latest hospitalisation adds to a series of health concerns for the pontiff. In March 2023, he spent three nights in the hospital due to bronchitis.