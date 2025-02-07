Here's why 'Montoya Por Favor' is trending: A full breakdown [Pulse Explainer]

The drama on Spanish dating reality TV show, 'La isla de las tentaciones' of the Temptation Island franchise became heated when contestant Montoya was made to watch his girlfriend Anita Williams in bed with another male contestant on the same show.

And if you've been wondering why everyone has been talking about Montoya and the meme, 'Montoya por Favor' which means 'Montoya please' is on every netizen's page, follow through as we break it all down.

First: The viral moment

Let's jump right into the clip that has now gone viral. Montoya and his girlfriend, Anita are both contestants on the show.

In the now-viral video clip, Montoya and the host, Sandra Barneda, are on the beach watching a live feed from inside his girlfriend Anita's room at the Temptation Island house.

The live feed shows Anita kissing another contestant who is single, Manuel. Montoya begins to get emotional as he continues watching.

Going down on his knees and speaking in Spanish, he laments.

As Manuel hops into bed with Anita and the camera shows them getting intimate, Montoya can't control himself any longer. He starts running towards the house.

The host, Barneda, runs after him screaming, “Montoya, por favor (Montoya, please).”

The camera cuts to Anita's room where she is still in bed getting intimate with fellow contestant, Manuel and back to Montoya and Barneda running.

Then the viral meme: Montoya Por Favor

As the video went viral, people kept sharing posts on X with the caption "MONTOYA POR FAVOR" and also applying it to films.

Even Netflix Espana shared a clip from Twilight where vampire Edward zooms across the forest with Bella on his back.

More reactions

Another account posted the quote alongside an image of Lily Rose Depp in Nosferatu where she's being possessed.

Then several football teams and sports accounts, such as Borussia Dortmund, AFC Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-German including the US Open Tennis account all shared clips of their athletes playing with the caption "MONTOYA POR FAVOR".

Why is the show like this?

The original Temptation Island is, which this Spanish show models after, an American reality television series built on the premise of testing the fidelity of unmarried couples.

It was originally broadcast by Fox.

The unmarried couples travel to a tropical island where they are separated from one another for a couple of weeks.

There, they must comingle with single members of the opposite sex who will then try to persuade the couples to have an affair.

While the series received heavy backlash for its controversial premise, it averaged high ratings over the course of its first season.

Now you can understand why Montoya was made to watch his girlfriend cheating on him.

A bit of Backstory

At first, Anita and Manuel became close and they made out as Montoya had his very first emotional outburst while watching them at the boys bonfire. As part of the show, Montoya and Gabriela, another single contestant on the show who is meant to tempt the couples, had a “dance”. After watching the footage of Montoya's closeness with Gabriela, Anita felt betrayed. Then Joni, Anita’s friend said that Montoya acted out of revenge, claiming that Montoya should have spoken to Anita instead of taking a step further with Gabriela. Anita and Manuel became closer and eventually got intimate. Montoya watched it and then broke the rules by running to Anita's villa. While Anita initially told him she was done after his outburst by breaking the rules, she later ran after him to say he should leave with her.

Audience reactions across Nigeria and beyond

Did Montoya just try to recreate Beyonce's 'Drunk in Love'?

Please, just laugh responsibly.

Are you really safe in your relationship?

Revenge cheating gone wrong?