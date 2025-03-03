ECOPARL: Speaker urges deeper economic ties amid Sahel Nations' exit

The ECOWAS Parliament commenced its 1st Extraordinary Session for 2025 in Lagos on Monday, March 3, reaffirming its dedication to regional integration and economic cooperation.

With a seminar themed "ECOWAS @50 & Parliament @25: Reflections of the Community Parliament Towards Attaining Regional Integration," the session brought together policymakers and leaders to assess the bloc’s progress and address emerging challenges.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Memounatou Ibrahim, in her opening address, underscored the importance of economic integration among member states.

She emphasised that the regional bloc remains committed to strengthening institutions, enhancing economic cooperation, and pursuing the long-anticipated single currency initiative.

“As we reflect on the achievements of the past 50 years, we must also look to the future with renewed determination,” Ibrahim stated.

“The challenges we face are significant, but so too are the opportunities. To build a brighter future for West Africa, we must strengthen our institutions to ensure they are responsive, inclusive, and effective.”

Ibrahim also addressed the recent departure of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS, acknowledging the impact on regional integration but assuring that steps were being taken to mitigate setbacks.

Stressing the importance of diplomatic engagement, she urged continuous dialogue with the exiting nations and reiterated ECOWAS’s willingness to maintain bilateral relations with them.

“The shared regional ties we have built remain unchanged,” she said. “We must seek deeper dialogue and collaboration to ensure that the principles of unity and integration are upheld.”

The seminar served as a platform for discussions on key regional issues, with an emphasis on translating recommendations into actionable policies to foster peace and economic stability.

Sanwo-Olu Hails ECOWAS as a Beacon of Hope

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, delivered the keynote address, praising ECOWAS for its resilience and the collective will of its people in shaping a strong regional organisation.

“ECOWAS has developed from a bold idea into a dynamic regional organisation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“It has proven to be a beacon of hope, fostering cooperation, unity, and development in West Africa.”

He commended the ECOWAS Parliament for its role in advancing peace, security, and economic integration.

Sanwo-Olu also assured that Lagos, as a commercial hub, would continue to collaborate with ECOWAS to support its goals.

He further advocated for greater investment in youth development, stressing the importance of education and job creation to sustain the region’s progress.

Deputy Speaker Barau Praises Regional Leadership

Senator Jibrin Barau, First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for hosting the session.

He lauded the leadership of the Nigerian government in promoting regional stability, economic integration, and democratic governance.

“Mr. President’s firm commitment to regional stability, economic integration, and democratic governance has been a beacon of inspiration for our member governments,” Barau stated.



He also recognised the efforts of his fellow parliamentarians in strengthening policy harmonisation and fostering unity across the region.

“The National Parliament plays a vital role in fostering unity and development. Through collaborative efforts, we can strengthen our region and advance prosperity,” he remarked.