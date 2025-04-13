Old tips that still work for finding love

Last week, I decided to take time off work for a quick stroll. While at it, I saw an elderly couple pull up at the park with windows wound and soft jazz music coming from their stereo. Instantly, a feeling of nostalgia hit. This was exactly how blissful the early days of my marriage were.

When I opened my laptop to write this morning, I remembered the elderly couple and the bliss they enjoyed. I instantly realised how much has changed in our time.

Our fast-paced, emoji-laden world has caused many people to forget how to find true love. I'm all for the traditional way of doing things, so I'm returning to the old ways to find love.

Here are age-old tips that still work for finding and maintaining romantic relationships.

Be Yourself

It might sound cliché, but authenticity has always been attractive. Long before dating apps and filtered selfies, people fell in love with imperfections and honest personalities. Pretending to be someone you’re not might impress for a moment, but lasting love thrives on truth. The right person will appreciate the real you, and they'll accept your flaws and weird habits.

Meet Through Mutual Connections

Back in the day, friends, family, and neighbors played Cupid. And you know what? It worked. Meeting people through mutual acquaintances offers a built-in trust factor. The people who know you best might already have someone in mind you’d naturally click with. Sometimes, letting your circle know you’re open to meeting someone can open doors you didn’t expect.

Make Eye Contact and Smile

Before dating profiles and DMs, initial attraction often started with a simple glance and a smile. Non-verbal cues like eye contact convey confidence, warmth, and interest. It’s a universal, timeless way of saying I see you and’d like to know you better. So, when you’re out and about, put your phone down and stay present - your next connection might be standing right before you.

Take It Slow

In an age of instant gratification, slowing down can feel counterintuitive. But meaningful relationships often need time to grow. Older generations knew the importance of getting to know someone gradually, savoring the small moments, and building a solid foundation before rushing into labels. Love is more of a marathon than a sprint. So take your time to fall in love properly.

Write It Down

Handwritten letters might feel outdated, but expressing your feelings through words carries a unique kind of romance. Whether it’s a note left on a pillow, a thoughtful message, or an old-school love letter, taking the time to articulate your emotions creates lasting memories. Words have always mattered, and they always will.

In Conclusion