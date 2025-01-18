Long-distance relationship tips that can help you feel closer to your partner

Long-distance relationships suck, don't they? There's hardly anybody who says “Hey, my boyfriend lives 250 kilometres away in another state, and I'm cool with it!”

On the contrary, every time you talk to someone in a long-distance relationship, they're gloomy and want you to understand how agonising it is not to see their significant other whenever they want to.

I've been there, and I know exactly how it feels. But hey, it's only a matter of time and you'd be side by side with your love again. But in the meantime, here are some therapist-approved recommendations to strengthen your emotional connection and help you take your relationship to a new level.

• Prioritise communication

We live in a time when communication has become so easy and accessible. If you're in a long-distance relationship, devoting extensive time to catching up with your significant other can be a precious gift - as long as you're on the same page about communication. Your partner may want to feel connected every hour, and a good way to not make them feel distanced is to talk to them every time you can.

• Always remind your partner of the things you love about the relationship

Insecurities, jealousy, and doubts can easily creep into long-distance relationships because you're hardly seeing each other. No wonder, we often see therapists recommending frequent verbal assurances as a way to minimise negative feelings and improve connection between partners. So next time you call your love, don't hesitate to tell them the things to love and enjoy in your relationship.

• Find ways to hang out even from your location

Living very far away from your partner can often cause you to maintain a separate identity with them and you know how quickly this can make you drift away. But hey, there's one way to fix this - identify some activities you can both do together without necessarily being together.

Therapists have constantly recommended shared experiences as an excellent way to improve cohesion with your long-distance partner. Whether it's reading the same book, playing online games, or watching an interesting movie together while talking on the phone, you can be sure that doing things together can foster love and connection.

• Make sure your distance is temporary

No long-distance relationship survives without hope. And for hope to grow, there must be some possibility that those involved will one day be together and achieve a happily ever after.

Beyond making plans to share your future, always discuss how you're working hard to bring this shared future to pass. If you're working, you can start applying to get transferred to their state or look for a new job that will bring you closer.