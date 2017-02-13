Singer 'announces' secret wedding to Simon Konecki

Singer Adele calls her partner of five years my husband, sparking reports that the couple finally said their wedding vows over the Christmas of 2016.

The singer and Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son were first rumoured to be married earlier in January of this year when she was seen wearing a golden wedding ring.

ALSO READ:Adele to wed in simple ceremony in December 2016

At the time, her representatives said there was no comment on the matter but the singer has now seemingly confirmed the wedding at last night's Grammy Awards when, during an award acceptance speech at the Staples Center in Los Angeles the 28-year-old star said: "Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, and my son – you’re the only reason I do it."