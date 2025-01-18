10 gift ideas for your man that won't break your bank

It's January, one of the least gifting months. I mean, there's barely anything to celebrate in January, plus… you probably just had a detty December that saw you spend nearly all your savings to create memories with your loved ones.

So there's barely enough money to buy expensive gifts. But well, you must still gift your significant other because that's one of the most fulfilling things to do, right?

However, with very little in your account, it's hard to think of a particular gift that will put the smile you want on his lips. That's why I'm here to help you.

Take it from an experienced gifter - it'll be hard finding really cool gifts on a budget, so you'd want to be a little more patient and creative to find the perfect gift for the love of your life. But well, it's totally worth the stress, especially since he's also gone out of his way to make you smile before.

To help you make a perfect choice, I've put together a sampler of beautiful gift items that'll catch their eyes without needing you to spend so much. Promise that despite being relatively affordable, all the gift ideas in this post will carry the general air of “Wow, which super niche shop did they buy these from?” And honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if he's been meaning to buy some of the gift items we'll suggest. Let's go!

Portable wireless Bluetooth speaker (₦7,831 - ₦28,000)

Wireless car charger and adapter (₦4,880 - ₦26,513)

Leather watch ( ₦4,210 - ₦20,180)Beard shaping tool ( ₦2,300 - ₦20,409)

Multi-purpose pocket knife (₦1,800 - ₦17,747)

Travel mug (₦3,408 - ₦18,900)Cotton Classics 3-Pack boxer shorts (₦4,005 - ₦17,419)

Personalised whisky glass (₦7,300 - ₦30,415)

Custom coffee mug (₦8,546 - ₦28,403)Magnetic bookmark ( ₦2,500 - ₦5,800)

So you see? There are so many of them you can get at affordable prices. As long as you're ready to be creative and have a few bucks to spare, I can assure you you'll blow your partner's mind with these gifts.