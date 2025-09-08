Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse | Pulse Fiesta

08 September 2025 at 16:24
    Pulse Fiesta - Beats Till Dawn

    About Pulse Fiesta

    Where music, culture, and pure energy collide to create unforgettable moments. Think booming beats, dazzling lights, and a crowd that never stops moving. It's the perfect playground for brands to connect with a young, vibrant audience that lives for the thrill, the vibe, and the magic of the night.

    From electrifying performances and interactive brand experiences to non-stop dancing and social moments worth sharing, Pulse Fiesta is where you come to turn up, link up, and light up December. 🔥

    This isn't just a rave - it's the Pulse of December.

    Speaker

    Activity Line Up

    Back2Back DJs

    Back2Back DJs

    Electrifying Performances

    Electrifying Performances

    Body Art & Tattoos

    Body Art & Tattoos

    Rave til dawn

    Rave til dawn

    Games & Challenges

    Games & Challenges

    Thrift & Fashion Pop Ups

    Thrift & Fashion Pop Ups

    Event Highlight

    Event Highlight 1
    Event Highlight 2
    Event Highlight 3
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Subscribe to receive daily news updates.