Did you know that food rich in vitamin D can regulate your mood and significantly reduce your risk of falling into depression? That is why it’s important to prioritise your health through healthy diets, focusing more on foods rich in vitamin D for your mental health . Thankfully, there are a lot of local Nigerian delicacies highly rich in vitamin D with several benefits, especially if you are at risk of Vitamin D deficiency. This article covers seven Nigerian foods rich in vitamin D and their health benefits.

What is Vitamin D and Why is It Important?

Vitamin D is often called the “sunshine vitamin” because your body produces it when your skin is exposed to sunlight. Unlike most vitamins, it acts more like a hormone, influencing nearly every system in your body. You can also get Vitamin D from certain foods and supplements.

Vitamin D plays several critical roles in the body, including: Supporting Bone Health: It helps your body absorb calcium, keeping your bones strong and reducing the risk of fractures.

Boosting Immunity: It strengthens your immune system, helping your body fight infections and illnesses.

Regulating Mood: Vitamin D is linked to mental health and can help reduce the risk of depression.

Promoting Heart Health: It may encourage a healthy cardiovascular system by regulating blood pressure.

Stronger Bones and Teeth: By assisting calcium absorption, it helps prevent conditions like osteoporosis and rickets.

Enhanced Immune Function: It reduces the likelihood of getting sick and may lower the severity of your illnesses.

Mental Health Support: Research suggests it can also improve mood and reduce the risk of mood swings.

Muscle Health: Vitamin D supports muscle function, reducing the risk of falls, especially in older adults.

What Happens When You Don’t Get Enough Vitamin D?

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to various health issues, including: Bone Problems: Soft or brittle bones can result in conditions like rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.

Weakened Immunity: It can also increase susceptibility to infections.

Mood Changes: Vitamin D deficiency can pose a higher risk of depression and possibly anxiety.

Fatigue and Muscle Weakness: These symptoms can affect daily activities and well-being. Having understood vitamin D, how it can benefit your health, and what the deficiency of vitamin D can cause, here’s a list of 7 top Nigerian foods rich in vitamin D to boost your health. While these meals are common, their health benefits are unknown to many.

Top 7 Nigerian Foods Rich in Vitamin D

1. Catfish

Popularly known as ‘Point-and-kill, ' this is a common delicacy in most Nigerian local restaurants, especially pepper soup. Many don’t know that this fish species is rich in vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids . The interesting part is that you don’t necessarily have to only enjoy it in pepper soup. It can also be enjoyed in different delicacies, such as grilled, stewed, or any other creative way you choose without losing its nutritional value.

Price: ₦4,000 – ₦8,000 . Where To Buy: Shop Mile12 Market

2. Eggs

The biggest lie ever told about eggs is that they are only good and beneficial for children. Egg yolks contain vitamin D alongside protein and healthy fats for every consumer of any age . So, if you’ve ever had to stop the consumption of eggs because of this fallacy as an adult, I’m pleased to inform you that you’ve been missing out on a powerhouse of nutrition!

eggs

Eggs are best enjoyed boiled, in stews and salads, or fried with bread. For the best deals on Eggs, check out Filta.ng . A crate of eggs can be had for as low as ₦4,500.

3. Beef Liver

This is also a rich source of vitamin D, iron, and B vitamins. Suppose you find it a little bit weird to eat plain beef liver. In that case, you can get creative and spice things up by adding it to vegetable soup alongside other ‘orisirisi’ to elevate the taste and make it more delicious and enjoyable. You can also enjoy it in a stew, as suya, or grilled.

For easy accessibility, you can order beef liver from The Meat Meal at ₦6,200 per kilogram.

4. Mushrooms

If you grew up in the southwestern part of Nigeria, you’d probably have heard of ‘Olu, ‘ the Yoruba name for mushrooms. These little fungi might not be as common in every Nigerian home. Still, they are one of the few plant-based sources of vitamin D. For those living in a city like Lagos, you may find it difficult to find it in random places like trees or on the floor, like people living in rural areas since mushrooms grow anywhere.

However, you can order from Farmtherismos at ₦4,000 per kilogram. Whether you cook them in stew or vegetable soup, they add rich flavour to your meal, besides their vitamin D benefits.

5. Fortified Milk and Cereals

If you love having a bowl of cereal to start your day, guess what? As simple as that meal seems, you’re not just having breakfast; you’re loading your body with a vitamin D nutrient. Peak Milk, Three Crowns, Dano, and other dairy products or fortified cereals are rich sources of vitamin D.

They go well with pap(ogi) and smoothies and are best enjoyed for breakfast. You can get a tin of Nestle NIDO milk, which costs ₦52,000 on CSI .

6. Shrimps

Small but mighty, as I love to call them, shrimps are a protein-rich food that contains vitamin D nutrients that help your body stay strong. If you love seafood, here’s another reason to love it more. You can have it on a seafood platter, either fried or grilled.

However you enjoy it, you satisfy your cravings and do your body a great favour. For ₦8,080, you can get this seafood, protein-packed animal at Supermart.ng.

7. Butter and Margarine

Whether you prefer butter to margarine or vice versa, you’re still winning. Both are often fortified with Vitamin D, and the combination of either can be spread on hot toast, used to cook jollof rice, baked, or used in sauces.

Price: ₦5,400 Where To Buy: Shop: Supermart.ng

Tips For Boosting Vitamin D Intake

Combine foods: Combining these foods with other foods can create a balanced meal and diet.

Supplement: When necessary, you can take Vitamin D supplements to make up, especially when you are at risk of deficiency.

Sun Exposure: Direct sunlight is the safest and most natural way to get Vitamin D. What makes it exciting is that it’s a free gift of nature.