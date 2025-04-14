5 Tips to Identify Counterfeit Skincare Products in Nigeria

Thanks to this generation’s increased awareness of self-care and healthy living, skincare has become an essential part of most people ’ s day-to-day lives. From moisturisers and cleansers to sunscreens and serums, the market for skincare products in Nigeria has exploded over the last few years. Yet, with the increased demand, there has been a shocking spike in fake skincare products. Not only are these counterfeit products ineffective, but they can also destroy your skin and overall health.

Whether you’re buying your skincare online, from Instagram vendors, or in a local store, knowing how to spot a fake one is important. Here, we'll educate you on five easy and plausible methods to spot fake skincare products in Nigeria so you can protect your skin and your money.

1. Check the Difference in Price Compared to International Prices

A suspiciously low price is one of the most obvious signs that a skincare product may be fake. While everyone loves a bargain, if a product’s price is significantly lower than what you’d find on reputable international websites, it’s a big red flag. Imagine a popular international sunscreen retailing for $20 (slightly above ₦31,000), but a Nigerian seller is offering it for ₦5,000—that’s a big red flag. There shouldn't be a huge price difference, even when the vendor has accounted for shipping, customs, and profit margins.

How to Do a Price Check

Check the product on international retailer websites like Sephora, Cult Beauty, Ulta, or Amazon.

Compute the price in Naira using the current exchange rate.

Compare with the Nigerian seller's price.

While discounts and sales may occur, consistent pricing that sounds too good to be true likely is.

Most reproductions attempt to mimic the original box but usually miss small but significant details. These may include incorrect font, spelling errors, colour variations, poor print quality, or even variations in logo placement.

Watch Out For These

Watch out for spelling errors. Genuine brands hardly ever get the spelling wrong.

Blurry text or light colours could be a sign of a fake.

Check if a product has a plastic container when the original might be in a glass container.

Some fake products replicate the old designs of the original product, so it is best to check the brand's official website to see the latest design. Pro tip: Take pictures of your original skincare products to compare them when you buy the same product in the future.

3. Check the NAFDAC Number

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulates and approves skincare products in Nigeria. Both legally imported and locally made products must have a valid NAFDAC number. However, fake products have also started writing fake or unverified NAFDAC numbers on their products, so you have to ensure the number is genuine.

How to Confirm a NAFDAC Number

Visit the official NAFDAC product registration portal: https://registration.nafdac.gov.ng/

Input the product name or the NAFDAC number on the product label.

If the number is authentic, it will bring up the registration data, including the company name and product information.

If the number does not show up, it might be a fake or unapproved product. It is always better to buy from open-store authorized outlets.

4. Check Out the Smell, Texture, and Hue of the Product

You can also tell the difference between fake and real skincare products when applying them. If your product smells unpleasant, has a strange color, or feels different when applied to the skin, stop its usage, as this might mean it’s fake.

Watch Out For These

If the product's smell is highly chemical or pungent, then the product may be fake.

A water-like serum or an oily moisturiser that is creamy is questionable.

Fake products occasionally have a slightly different colour tone from the original. For example, white sunscreen has a yellowish colour.

Always compare products whenever possible. When testing a product for the first time, watch YouTube reviews and demonstrations and read reviews to know what to expect.

The best way to avoid fake skincare products is by buying from stores that sell original products. Even though cheaper prices are available from other vendors and local stores, these do not guarantee authenticity.

Safe Shopping Tips

Buy directly from the company website or their authorized Nigerian distributors.

Buy online from known outlets like Arami Essentials , Omari Skin , Beauty Hut , or Essenza .

Read customer reviews and testimonials before making a purchase.

Request a receipt or proof of authenticity if possible.

If buying from a brick-and-mortar store, examine the product, ask questions, and don't hesitate to leave if something doesn’t feel right.