VIDEO: Echoes of 2027 reunion as Atiku hosts Obi to breakfast at Adamawa home

There have been echoes of a possible reunion between former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party 2023 presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi after the former hosted the latter to a breakfast at his country home in Adamawa State.

In a video posted on his X on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Atiku welcomed Obi to his palatial residence and introduced the former Anambra State Governor to one of his sons.

The two exchanged warm handshakes and cracked jokes in the presence of a handful of aides and domestic staff before heading for the dining.

Obia was accompanied by his former spokesman and the current Interim National Coordinator of his Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko and a few other aides.

"It is breakfast time with my friend, @PeterObi, in the "land of beauty." -AA, Atiku captioned the video.

The former Anambra Governor is billed to deliver a convocation lecture at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa's capital, on Saturday.

The institution, which clocks 20 and marks its 16th Founder’s Day, was founded by Atiku.

Echoes of the 2027 reunion ring loud

Meanwhile, the video has sparked fresh speculations of a possible realignment between the two political heavyweights ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku brought Obi to national prominence after featuring him as running mate on his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in 2019. However, the duo parted ways in 2023, a move analysts say caused mutual destruction to each others' ambition.

Obi and Atiku contested against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a three-horse presidential race, which was eventually won by the latter.

There have been reported underground moves by camps of the two politicians to strike an agreement that will lead to an alliance to unseat Tinubu in the next general election.