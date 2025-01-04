Too early to start talking about the 2027 governorship race in Ogun - Yayi

The Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC-Ogun West), says it is not yet time to start discussing the 2027 governorship race in Ogun.

Adeola stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly after an annual New Year thanksgiving service held at the Unity Cathedral of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ogun Province Seven, Ilaro.

He said that he was currently preoccupied with delivering on his campaign promises to the people of his senatorial district, stressing that the future would determine his next political move.

“I don’t think it is time to talk about governorship ambition now; we are still involved in trying to bring back the dividends of democracy to the people as senator elected for Ogun-West.

“What we are here to do today is to appreciate the Almighty God for his support in the past years and to also celebrate the new year with my people for their support and cooperation.

“So in the future, we can start talking about that when the time is ripe to know if I am going forward or I am staying where I am; the future will determine all of that,” he said.

The senator described 2024 as very fantastic, with all the development projects and empowerment programmes facilitated for his senatorial district.

He assured of a more rewarding and responsive leadership in the new year.

“2025 will be another exciting year; our people should be expecting good things as far as my representation in the senate is concerned in terms of development projects.

“They should expect more empowerment and contributions to national issues on the floor of the senate so that we can build a virile and much more prosperous country,” he said.

Adeola called for more support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the country.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is doing everything humanly possible to restore the country to the path of economic growth.