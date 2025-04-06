'Your legacy at stake' - Tinubu urged to rethink emergency rule in Rivers

The Nigerians in Diaspora Movement for Democracy has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider emergency rule in Rivers State, warning that democracy in Nigeria is under threat.

In an open letter co-signed by Dr Samson Idoko and Patriot John Andrew Onuh, the group's President and Secretary-General, the organisation described the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly as a dangerous precedent.

"We wish to passionately plead that democracy should be allowed to thrive and seen obviously to be thriving," the group stated.

The letter criticised the federal government’s handling of the political crisis, arguing that suspending elected officials contradicts democratic principles.

"With what has happened in Rivers State, it is potentially clear that democracy under your presidency is no longer thriving," the statement read.

The group warned that if the situation remains unresolved, it could permanently stain Tinubu's legacy.

"Democracy is in a state of asphyxia, losing air, and if nothing is done in a few minutes, it will be suffocated to death," the letter cautioned.

Rather than emergency rule, the group proposed legislative measures, including banning those responsible from holding political office for at least ten years.

The letter concluded, "We are convinced that Your Excellency will heed this call and act expeditiously. "