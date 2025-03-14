Tinubu reveals gloomy thing that would've happened to Nigeria if he didn't reform

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the rationale behind his administration's decision to embark on a raft of radical reforms, saying the primary motive was protecting the interests of future generations.

He made this known while receiving a delegation of former National Assembly colleagues from the aborted Third Republic at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Recall that Tinubu also served as a Senator representing Lagos West before the late General Sani Abacha took over government and halted the Third Republic in 1993.

The President noted that, over the years, the country had spent money meant for future generations and servicing our debt with fuel.

“For 50 years, Nigeria was spending money of generations yet unborn and servicing the West coast of our subregion with fuel. It was getting difficult to plan for our children’s future,” he was quoted as having said in a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu lists administration's challenges

Tinubu highlighted his administration's challenges in its early days, especially economic and social issues, and expressed gratitude for the delegation’s support in addressing them.

“We faced serious headwinds when I took over, very challenging times. Nigeria would have been bankrupt if we had not taken the actions that we took, and we had to prevent the economy’s collapse. President Tinubu declared that the administration had been able to stem the tide and expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their collective support in turning things around.

“Today, we are sitting pretty on a good foundation. We have reversed the problem; the Exchange rate is stabilising. Food prices are coming down, especially during Ramadan. We will have light at the end of the tunnel,” the statement added.

The former Lagos State Governor reiterated that firm adherence to democratic tenets is the best route to economic, social, and political development.

“I am happy that you are holding to your belief in democracy. I thank you for keeping faith and remembering how we started. Some people missed the ball. “Some leadership failed, but we kept the faith with our democratic beliefs and freedom and the right to aspire to the highest office in the land. I am benefitting from it,” Onanuga stated.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Senator Emmanuel Chiedoziem Nwaka expressed his delight at some of the programmes that the incumbent administration had implemented, lauding the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) and what the two organisations were offering Nigerians.

“I appreciate you for what you are giving to students because the student population is the largest demographic in the country. I’ve spoken with many of them, and many have benefited from it.

“And the next one is the CREDICORP. That’s a major way of fighting corruption. You see a young man, you come out of school, you want to buy a car, you have to put down cash, you want to buy a house, and you are not married, but with the CREDICORP, you can get things done. I’m following their activities; we are delighted,” he said.