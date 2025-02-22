Tinubu approves holding APC NEC meeting, Buhari, Akpabio, others to attend

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has scheduled its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The party’s National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Bashiru, announced this in a notice issued on Friday night in Abuja.

According to the notice, the National Caucus meeting will occur on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the party’s national secretariat, 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

These meetings, convened in accordance with Articles 12.5 and 12.3 of the party’s Constitution, will address internal party matters and key national issues.