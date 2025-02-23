Only Northern alliance with South-South can rescue Nigeria - El-Rufai

Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, former Kaduna State Governor, has proposed that the North needs a solid alliance with the South-South to forge a better Nigeria.

The erstwhile Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister spoke during a condolence visit to the family of Chief Edwin Clark, a staunch Niger Delta advocate, on Friday, February 21, 2025. The elder statesman died last Monday.

He was led to the condolence visit by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

El-Rufai traveled down memory lane, recalling the political partnership between the North and the South-South back in the day, concluding that a reignition of such an alliance has become necessary to "save" Nigeria.

“In the 60s, 70s and 80s, the traditional political partners of the north was the south-south. Let us not forget that. Let us go back to that. Let us save this country because it really requires saving. We need a rescue operation,” el-Rufai said.

El-Rufai gearing up for 2027?

The former Governor's remarks came barely a week after he shared a post on his X account, in which the author warned President Bola Tinubu's supporters and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to go against the North.

All this is happening amid a reported feud between El-Rufai and the President, triggered by the latter's alleged about-turn in appointing the former minister even after he had nominated him.

The former FCT minister is said to have switched allegiance to Atiku’s camp as part of efforts to form a coalition to oust Tinubu in 2027.