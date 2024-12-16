Nigeria’ll get much better in 2025, APC assures

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Nigeria will get much better in 2025 with the unwavering commitment of President Bola Tinubu to reposition the country and set it on the path of development.

The Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, gave the assurance at the party’s Christmas Carol and Nine Lessons on Sunday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the programme,tagged “Christ In You, Hope of Glory”was held at the party’s secretariat at Ogba.

Ojelabi, who noted that 2024 had been challenging economically and politically, said that the President had ,nonetheless, been able to stabilise the country.

“We thank God for giving us a president who is bold, courageous and able to take some decisions that will make things better for everyone in the long run.

“As we gradually move into 2025, I want to reassure Nigerians that the Renewed Hope of the Tinubu-led administration is still very much on course, and we have no doubt that things will get much better next year,” the chairman said.

According to him, the party has cause to appreciate God for the remarkable achievements of both Tinubu and Gov.Babajide Sanwo-Olu .

Ojelabi said that the Carol was organised to appreciate God for all He had been doing for the ruling party in the country.

“With all the efforts Mr President is putting into developing the economy and the efforts of the governor of Lagos State, we need to thank God for everything. These flag bearers of our party are doing wonderfully well.

“We don’t have anything to give than appreciate God for what He is using this gentleman (Tinubu) to do in the country.

“Through his reforms, he is gradually revamping the economy and making life much better for the people.

“Generally, APC has every cause to thank the Almighty God for what we are seeing. Today, we are increasing in membership.

“This shows that the people are pleased with the philosophy of the All Progressives Congress.

“So, it (Carol) is our own little way of showing appreciation and reaching out to vulnerable members of the public ,” he said.

According to him, as 2025 approaches, Nigerians must remain focused and united in supporting the party’s efforts to rebuild the country and set it on the path of sustainable development.

He said that Nigerians must believe more in the philosophy and the reform agenda of the President.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration is in the best interest of our nation”,he said.

In his short remark, Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Layode, assured residents of his commitment to achieving his administration’s THEME Plus Agenda.

Commending the people for their continued support for APC, Sanwo-Olu said that the government would not rest on its oars but be more dedicated to impacting lives in the state.

Urging residents to be optimistic and committed to the growth and development of the state, Sanwo-Olu called them to set aside their differences and embrace peace and unity.

He said, “ We have every reason to be thankful for what God has used our party to achieve at the centre, state, and local governments.

“The journey of the APC is by resilience and we should also remember the value that binds us,” he said.

Speaking at the programme, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, commended the party’s leadership for organising the Carol.

He prayed God to continue to guide leaders to further the state’s progress.

NAN reports that hundreds of party members ,leaders as well as members of Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet attended the programme.

Wife of Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, Wife of Chief of Staff to the President, Mrs Salamotu Gbajabiamila, were also present.

Also at the event were some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, traders’ associations and religious and ethnic groups.