Ned Nwoko seals move to APC, gives reasons for dumping PDP

Senator Chinedu Nwoko, a.k.a (Ned), a member representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwoko, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which platform he rode through during the May 29, 2023 general election, on Friday, dumped the PDP.

The Senator picked up his APC party membership card at his ward in Idumuje—Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta.

The Senator, a foundation member of the PDP since 1999 in Delta, has demonstrated will and action by putting to rest the speculations among diverse groups, including journalists in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, with Nwoko's defection to the APC, all the senators representing the three senatorial districts in the state are now in the APC.

According to Nwoko's resignation letter dated Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, to the Chairman, PDP Ward 8, Aniocha North LGA of Delta, his defection is informed by the divisions, fighting and fractionalisation in the PDP.

“My decision to resign from the PDP is first and foremost due to deep division and fractionalisation within the party.

“This fragmentation has made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interest of our people.

“Just this Jan. 29, the top party functionaries degenerated to the lowest levels by physically fighting themselves arising from the stated factions which have become irreconcilable.

“I also deeply appreciated the platform the PDP provided me to contest the 2023 senatorial election. It was an opportunity that allowed me to engage directly with the people of my constituency and present my vision for a brighter future.

The senator said he made a solemn campaign promise to his people, but regrettably, the current PDP structure in the state made it difficult for him to keep those promises.

Nwoko said his decision to quit the PDP was rooted in the best interests of those he served. He added that he remained committed to the progress and prosperity of Delta and Nigeria.

“After careful consideration, I have concluded that stepping away from the PDP is necessary to fulfil my obligations to my people.

“While I bid farewell to my membership in the PDP, I assure all party members and my constituents of my unwavering dedication to statesmanship, unity and advancement of Delta state.