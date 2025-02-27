Meranda remains our Speaker - Lagos lawmakers reject Obasa after latest twist

The Lagos State House of Assembly lawmakers have rejected Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted speaker, and insisted that Mojisola Meranda remains the recognised speaker.

The lawmakers made this known when speaking to journalists at the assembly complex on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

This followed an earlier development: Obasa, accompanied by security operatives, made a dramatic return to the House to reclaim his seat.

His arrival followed a series of manoeuvring, including the sudden withdrawal of security details attached to the new Speaker, which raised speculation about a potential power shift.

Obasa reportedly later conducted a plenary with only four lawmakers in attendance and adjourned the session sine die.

Lagos lawmakers reject Obasa

However, reacting to the development, the pro-Meranda lawmakers expressed surprise at the turn of events and called on the leadership of the Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos to intervene in the crisis.

A member representing the Oshodi-Isolo constituency, Stephen Ogundipe, spoke on his colleague's behalf and stressed that the leadership needs to communicate their stance to prevent the situation from deteriorating.

“We were approached by our leaders that we should remain calm and take things easy. But we are surprised to see what is happening here today,” he said.

“We won’t take laws into our hands, just as we told the staff not to take laws into our hands. But we all belong to different constituencies, and we have our mandate. Whatever has to happen, the leadership should speak with us and not this charade we are seeing.

“We are not happy; we have been law-abiding. We have not gone out of our way against the state.