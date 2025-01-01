Manifesto of hopelessness - PDP trashes Tinubu's New Year speech

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has torn President Bola Tinubu's New Year's broadcast to Nigerians into shreds, insisting that the president has lost touch with realities.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, the President delivered a somewhat reassuring New Year message to the nation, promising better days ahead after the economic hardship and other inconveniences caused by his policies in 2024.

He also unveiled ambitious plans designed to transform the nation, including the National Credit Guarantee Company set to launch by the second quarter.

He urged citizens to continue to persevere, stating that their sacrifices over the past 19 months were not in vain.

“By the grace of God, 2025 will be a year of great promise in which we will fulfil our collective desires.

“Together, let us stay the course of nation-building. The New Year will bring us closer to the bright future we all desire and the Nigeria of our dreams,” he partly said.

PDP trashes Tinubu's speech

Reacting to the broadcast, the PDP said the President's words paint a gloomy picture of what lies ahead for Nigerians in 2025.

This is contained in a statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba.

The PDP said Tinubu's address confirms its fears that he has lost touch with the realities confronting Nigerians as a consequence of his administration's policies.

“The PDP asserts that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2025 New Year Day address further confirms its position and that of most Nigerians that there is no hope in sight for the nation under his administration.

“The Party describes the speech as a self-satisfying posturing, which further validates the notorious fact that the Tinubu-led APC administration is completely disconnected and unconcerned with the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of the ill-implemented policies and gross mismanagement of resources under the President’s watch.

“Nigerians were appalled that despite the prodding by the PDP and well-meaning citizens, President Tinubu’s New Year speech did not articulate any specific direction for the nation or proffer solution to the myriad of problems caused by APC’s misrule.

“President Tinubu’s speech again underlines APC’s insensitivity to the anguish of Nigerians by failing to present any definite policy roadmap towards reducing the price of petroleum products, addressing the widespread hunger in the land and revamping our ailing productive sector.

“The speech did not articulate any solution-based direction for the critical sectors of electricity, oil and gas, road infrastructure, and food production among other areas that are fundamental to the well-being of citizens.

“It was also pathetically devoid of a precise plan to address unemployment through strategic investment to stimulate multisectoral Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the country.

“If indeed the APC administration has the interest of Nigerians at heart, the New Year address would have made definite pronouncements on the price of fuel especially given that with deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage, national refining capacity and effective policing of our borders, Nigerians should not pay more than N350 per liter for petrol within the country.

“In any case, from the speech, it is clear that the Tinubu-led APC administration lacks the expected patriotic commitment as well as the required capacity, competence and skills to effectively harness and manage the resources of the nation for the good of the citizens.

“Moreover, President Tinubu’s claim in the speech that Nigerians placed their confidence in him as their President is ludicrous and shows that he is disconnected from the reality of his abysmal perception among Nigerians.

“Mr President must realize that Nigerians have lost faith in his administration, they have since moved on and are eagerly waiting for the next round of election that will mark the end of the nightmare, which the APC represents to our nation.