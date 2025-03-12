Majority Leader, LP, PDP lawmakers defect to APC in Edo

On Wednesday, the Edo House of Assembly's majority leader, Donald Okugbe (PDP—Akoko-Edo II), and three other lawmakers defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The other lawmakers are Bright Iyamu (PDP – Orhionmwon South II), Richard Edosa (PDP – Oredo West), and Sunday Ojezele (LP – Esan South East).

By the defection, APC now has 13 members in the House while PDP members have 11.

The lawmakers, received at the APC Secretariat in Beni by the Acting State Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, cited deep divisions and unresolved crises within their former parties as reasons for their defection.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Edosa described the move as a “defining moment”.

He said they believed in Monday OOkpebholo's vision and were committed to working with him to advance the state’s development.

Welcoming them into the party, Tenebe said their decision to join APC was a bold step toward a better future for Edo State.

He said they would enjoy equal rights and privileges like every other member.

The APC chairman praised their courage and noted that their defection strengthened the party’s collective resolve to improve the state's governance, security, and economic development.