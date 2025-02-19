It's time to build something new - Another Obi ally Ozigbo dumps Labour Party

The Labour Party seems to be experiencing an exodus of members, as Valentine Ozigbo, the party's chieftain in Anambra State and a strong loyalist of Peter Obi, has announced his resignation from the opposition party.

Ozigbo, who flew the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the last governorship election in Anambra, announced his departure from the Labour Party in a statement shared on his social media platforms on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The politician disclosed that he formally submitted his resignation letter to his ward's Chairman during a state executive committee meeting of the party a few months ago.

Ozigbo left the PDP in 2022 to team with Obi in the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 presidential election, playing a pivotal role in the former Anambra governor's campaigns.

As a mark of deep respect for his leadership and principles, he informed Obi and the party's National Chairman of his decision to leave.

Ozigbo described the move as a new step in his service journey to Anambra, expressing strong belief that the South-East state's best days are ahead.

"A few moments ago, at a State Executive Committee meeting of the Labour Party in Awka, in Anambra State, I formally submitted my resignation letter to my ward’s Chairman.

"My unwavering commitment to the greater vision for our state guides this decision. Before this, His Excellency Peter Obi was duly informed of my decision as a mark of my deep respect for his leadership and the principles we have shared on this journey. I equally notified the National Chairman.

"At every defining moment in history, our choices shape the future we dream of. Today, as I take a new step in my journey of service, I do so with an unshakable resolve, a clear vision, and the unwavering belief that Anambra’s best days are ahead of us.

"I joined politics not for personal ambition but because I believe in the boundless potential of our people. I believe in a leadership that is compassionate, that inspires, and that truly serves the people. That mission has not changed; it has only become stronger," his statement partly read.

Ozigbo says it's time to build something new

The Anambra politician stressed that recent events have convinced him that now is the right time to build something new. This informed his resolve to choose a different path after deep reflection and broad consultations.

However, he assured his supporters that the move doesn't signal uncertainty but a moment to savour with renewed strength and boundless possibilities.

"Recent events have made one thing clear: the time has come for us to build something new, something bold, something that speaks to the hopes and aspirations of every Anambra son and daughter.

"That is why, after deep reflection and broad consultations, I have chosen to take a different path, one that is not about party lines but about our people. About progress. About a movement that will bring real transformation to our great state.

"Let me be clear: This is not a moment of uncertainty. It is a moment of celebration. A moment of renewed strength. And a moment of boundless possibilities. To those who believe in this vision, stand firm. To those who have walked this journey with me, stay resolute. Because what lies ahead is bigger, brighter, and more powerful than anything we leave behind.

"Our work is just beginning. The fire for a better Anambra burns stronger than ever. And together, we will rise, we will build, and we will win," he added.

Ozigbo en route to APC?

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that the politician is perfecting his moves to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where he will compete for the party's ticket ahead of the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Even though Ozigbo has remained silent on his next port of call, the rumours of him joining the APC have continued to gain momentum on social media.

His exit from the Labour Party comes barely one week after a former spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, announced his resignation from the opposition party, citing a leadership crisis and internal conflicts.

Okonkwo's resignation will take effect on 25 February 2025, exactly two years after the 2023 presidential election. Like Ozigbo, he has also refused to disclose his next party.