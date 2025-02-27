I'm still an Obidient - Valentine Ozigbo declares, despite joining APC

A former Labour Party chieftain, Valentine Ozigbo, says he remains an Obidient despite recently decamping to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obidients is a term the supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, are fondly called.

Ozigbo, who ran on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the last governorship election in Anambra State, has been Obi's staunch supporter and ally.

In 2022, he dumped the PDP to team up with Obi in the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 election, playing a pivotal role in the former Anambra governor's campaigns.

When he announced his resignation from the Labour Party last week, Val said he had informed Obi of his decision out of respect for his leadership and principles.

I remain an Obidient - Ozigbo

Meanwhile, Ozigbo said he continues to be known as Obidient despite departing from his leader's political vehicle.

He made this known in an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Thursday, February 27, 2025, when he defended and explained his reasons for joining the APC.

He maintained that the Labour Party has become a shadow of the party he joined three years ago, forcing him to seek an alternative platform where his dream of becoming Anambra governor can be actualised.

ALSO READ: Tinubu under fire as LP stalwart demands caution over threats against Peter Obi

He argued that one major reason Anambra has continued to be dogged by underdevelopment was the state's non-alignment with the centre, motivating him to join the APC to change the story.

Speaking on his relationship with Obi and the difference between 'Valiants'--his supporters’ alias derived from his first name--and Obidients, Ozigbo said the two groups are not mutually exclusive.

He explained that some Obidients are also Valiants, and his defection to the APC hasn't changed that dynamic.

He answered in the affirmative when asked if he still identifies as an Obidiene.

"I'm Obidient in the sense that I'm pursuing a cause of a better Nigeria," the politician stated.

"The definition of an Obidient in my own heart is somebody who hungers for a better country, and you'll always see that in me, and that's what I'm promising people who are listening to me today.

"The Valentine that was Obidient is the same Valentine that is Valiant and also Obidient at the same time."

Ozigbo also claimed that some elements in the ruling party also identify as Obidients.

"Obidient isn't Labour (Party). Obidient has never been synonymous with Labour. There are Obidients that are not even in any party. There are Obidients in APC. There are Obidients in APGA. There are Obidients in Labour (Party).