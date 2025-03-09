I'm not leaving the PDP - Atiku denies defection rumours

The Atiku Media office has clarified that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not leaving the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for another party.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, the office dismissed reports of defection as baseless and illogical.

The statement affirmed that Abubakar remains a loyal and active member of the PDP.

“We have noticed some platforms spreading unverified claims about Abubakar leaving the PDP,” it said.

The office further clarified that these reports about Atiku’s defection have no factual basis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar has consistently called for a coalition of opposition parties for the 2027 elections.

Abubakar’s aim for this coalition is to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and offer Nigerians a fresh political direction in 2027.

“Abubakar is advocating for a broad coalition, including the PDP.

“The allegation of Abubakar leaving the PDP is false and goes against his ongoing efforts for opposition unity,” the office confirmed.