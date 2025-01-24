Ighodalo Vs Okpebholo: Edo governorship election tribunal relocates to Abuja

Effective Monday, the Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has announced its relocation from Benin City to Abuja.

According to a notice by its Secretary, Mua’azu Bagudu, on Friday in Benin, the tribunal will now meet at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Airport Road, Abuja.

“I am directed to notify all parties that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Benin City has been relocated to Abuja,” Bagudu said.

The secretary advised the parties involved in the case to contact him on 08037200013 for further inquiries.

Meanwhile, a reliable source in the court told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the President of the Court of Appeal, ordered the relocation.

The source, who preferred anonymity, attributed the development to tension and feelings of insecurity at the tribunal's premises in Benin.

NAN had reported how a gunman suspected to be a political thug was seen shooting sporadically in the court area on Jan. 15, saying, “Give us our mandate.”

The notice, however, came shortly after a data forensic expert called by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2024 election, Dr Asue Ighodalo, had testified before the three-man panel.