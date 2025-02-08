I address Atiku as 'Baba' in private conversations - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has revealed that he usually addresses one of his predecessors, Atiku Abubakar, as 'Baba' (a colloquial term for father) in private conversations.

However, he told the former Vice President to expect more political jabs from him when the 2027 general elections come around, regardless of the respect he accords him.

The former Borno State Governor made the humorous remarks while recognising dignitaries at a symposium to commemorate the 60th birthday of Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State, in Abuja on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

While acknowledging Atiku's presence at the event, Shettima recalled his role in the 2023 presidential election campaigns. He stated that he acted as an agent provocateur who fired hot shots at Atiku.

However, he noted that Atiku, being an elder statesman, had calmly taken political criticisms.

His comments drew laughter from the audience, with the former Vice President himself releasing a smile.

Shettima also urged all the leaders to unite, irrespective of their political divides.

“The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa, and Nigeria must make or break that future. Nigeria must work for Africa to work. I beg all our leaders here, let’s unite for the common good of our people,” he said.

Atiku, who contested the 2023 presidential election against Shettima's principal, President Bola Tinubu, has been making the news recently with his allegation that the incumbent administration was undermining democracy and attempting to weaken the opposition.

He claimed that some opposition chieftains confided in him that the presidency offered them a N50 million bribe to dilute their influence.