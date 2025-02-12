Campaigning for Tinubu in 2023 biggest regret of my life - Kano APC chieftain

Alhaji Abdulmajid Dan Bilki Commander, a Kano-based chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that campaigning for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election was the biggest regret of his life.

Commander stressed that in his entire life, there has never been any decision he regretted so much than campaigning for the former Lagos State Governor.

According to the ruling party chieftain, the President has failed many Nigerians who voted for him in 2023, given the performance indicators available to every Nigerian.

Commander, who claimed to remain an active APC member, regretted dedicating his time and resources to convincing people to vote for the party.

“It pains me, but it is the truth, and let the truth be told. I am an active member of APC, but I must admit that Nigeria’s administration under APC has failed Nigerians, and as an individual who had dedicated his time and resources in convincing people to vote for the party, I want to state here that I am regretting my action,” he told Daily Trust.

The Kano politician also declared that he must seek their forgiveness as a representative of the masses, given that the APC-led government has not delivered on its promises.

Commander added that Nigerians are suffering, and their expectations from the APC government have not been met.