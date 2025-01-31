Be ready to die for power, Tinubu won't give it up - Amaechi urges Nigerians

Former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi has said the political class, including President Bola Tinubu, would not willingly cede power to the younger generation.

The former two-term Rivers State Governor stressed that power must be fought for, noting that politicians often resort to extreme measures to win elections.

He made this known during the week-long national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, which the African Centre organised for Leadership, Strategy and Development in Abuja.

Amaechi harped on the need for political vigilance, warning that the political class won't leave the scene without a push from the citizens.

He also urged Nigerians always to safeguard their votes if they intend to achieve a semblance of credible leadership.

“None of you here seated can defend the votes. If you have complained, complain, Nigerians have been clapping for you,” he said.

“The only way Ibrahim Shekarau became governor was because people lined up.

“It happened in Ghana before the election of the last president. Two days later, a lot of us were called to intervene. But why did they do that? The people were ready to die.

“You are talking and abusing everybody. Nobody has power and will give it to you — not even me. If you want a pastor as president, go and get one.

“The politician is there in Nigeria to steal, maim, and kill to remain in power. If you think Tinubu will give it to you, you are wasting your time.”

Amaechi issues wake-up call

Recounting his experience before the 2025 presidential election, which saw the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC) defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he attributed the former's success to the determination and preparedness of the party's leaders to go the extra mile.

The former minister noted that then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan only conceded defeat because he realised that the APC was well-prepared to defend its mandate. He asked citizens to adopt similar measures in future elections.

Recall that the former Governor, in October last year, voiced his disappointment in Nigerians for their laid-back disposition toward the prevailing economic hardship.

“The people should be angry. There should be protests. Not even protests against anybody but against the politicians that ‘we won’t vote,’” he had said.