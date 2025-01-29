Atiku's alleged N50m Tinubu bribe to Labour Party provokes angry reactions

The Labour Party has challenged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to prove his claim that opposition leaders received an N50m bribe from President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The party sternly denied any knowledge of the alleged bribe, stressing that its leadership has never received a dime from any individual, group, organisation, or government.

Speaking as a panelist at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria in Abuja on Monday, January 27, 2025, Atiku alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government paid opposition parties a N50 million bribe to weaken their leadership ahead of the 2027 election.

He warned that if the country continued its current trajectory, it would lose its hard-earned democracy.

“I want to make this public. I met with leaders of a political party in the opposition, and they openly admitted that this government gives them N50m each,” the former Vice President asserted.

Labour Party replies Atiku

Reacting on Wednesday, the Labour Party National Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, expressed the party's "shock and disbelief” over Atiku's claim.

“The party has, however, expressed shock and disbelief by the revelation from one of the leading political figures and former vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, insisting that it would be improper for the politician to throw shade at the entire opposition without also putting forward a tangible proof other than a ‘gossip’ from an unnamed source.

“The former vice President, while speaking at a national conference on strengthening democracy held in Abuja, accused the ruling APC of allegedly offering opposition party leaders N50 million each to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

“We are shocked that a high calibre politician who has contested elections all his life and is often regarded as very experienced could make such a wild, unguarded and unfounded statement.

“For us in the Labour Party, a party which has remained the strongest and most veritable opposition and which speaks truth to power; a party that led the most serious campaign in the 2023 general election and has been steadfast and has remained the voice of the people, we view that statement as demeaning, ignominious, reckless and a let down from someone like Atiku Abubakar.

“We want to put it on record that the Labour Party has run a frugal administration from funds internally generated, having not received support from our elected representatives.

“And in spite of the challenges the party has faced in the recent past, the party's leadership has remained solid and committed to the ideals of the party.

“The leadership has not received any salary from anybody. Salaries are not hidden, and it is not difficult to verify who and who are on the government payroll. It is a public document and it can be verified.

“We therefore advise Atiku to be circumspect and careful in generalizing certain allegations. We expect him to speak for himself and his party,” Ifoh said in a statement.

APC blasts Atiku

Similarly, the APC National Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, expressed disappointment in Atiku, saying an elder statesman like him should not make flippant allegations.

Ibrahim also challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain to prove his claim by providing concrete evidence to substantiate his argument.

“From what I know of the law, the presumption is that you are innocent until proven otherwise. Until Atiku Abubakar is able to substantiate and prove this allegation of bribery, his submission does not have any ground for recognition. So, he needs to go beyond making allegations.

“He has to come up with facts and proof on who gave the money, to whom it was given, where, and for what purpose. Unless that is done, everything he said stands in the realm of allegations and they will be flimsy allegations until he is able to substantiate and prove those. These are people that are held in esteem by the society,” he said.

In the same vein, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described Atiku's bribery allegations as bogus and laughable.

Morka said peddling rumours and unsubstantiated allegations were signs of desperation by the former Vice President.

“Atiku’s allegation that the APC-led administration was paying out N50m to some opposition figures is simply bogus and laughable. Atiku knows that his political desperation is responsible for the PDP’s catastrophic disintegration.