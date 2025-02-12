Another loss for PDP as Kebbi Rep member defects to APC

Another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Salisu Koko, who represents the Koko-Besse/Maiyama Constituency of Kebbi State, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Amos Magaji, representing Kaduna's Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, defected to the ruling APC during Tuesday's plenary.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, who made the announcement on the floor of the house during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, told the APC caucus to welcome Koko as one of them.

Abbas quoted Koko as attributing his defection to the protracted crisis in the opposition PDP.

However, the Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, raised a point of order, saying there was no ‘protracted’ crisis in PDP.

Chinda urged the house to acknowledge the consequences of defection without compliance with the provisions of the constitution.

Supporting the minority leader, Rep. Ben Etanabene amplified what he called the consequences of the defection, which, according to him, included the lawmaker's vacation from his seat.

The speaker, however, overruled the point order, saying that the house had no powers to implement such constitutional provisions.