Anambra 2025: 1,630 delegates set to elect APC governorship candidate

Contrary to reports suggesting otherwise, 1,630 accredited delegates have gathered in Awka, Anambra State, to elect the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in an ongoing primary election.

As of Saturday evening, April 5, most of the delegates had been accredited and were awaiting the voting process. Seven aspirants had initially purchased nomination forms, but by 7 p.m., only four remained in the race.

Hon Nicolas Ukachukwu, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Mr Edozie Madu are among the contenders still vying for the APC ticket.

Candidates who have stepped down

Meanwhile, three aspirants—Hon Chukwuma Umoeji, Sir Paul Chukwuma, and Prof Obiora Okwonko have officially withdrawn from the contest.

Senator Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State and Chairman of the Anambra Governorship Primary Election Committee, held a series of meetings with various sub-committees earlier in the day to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.

A visit to the election venue at Dr Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka on Saturday evening showed a peaceful atmosphere, with delegates making their way inside in order.

Security personnel were strategically positioned to maintain order.