Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu, INEC after receiving certificate of return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Adelami Olayide, following their victory in the Ondo governorship election.

The certificate was presented by the INEC National Commissioner supervising Ondo, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ajayi commended the people of Ondo for their peaceful conduct during the election, noting that voters’ attitudes were generally peaceful with no major issues of violence recorded.

He also praised the professional conduct of security agencies, electoral observers, and media organisations that contributed to the election’s success.

Aiyedatiwa, who received the certificate, thanked INEC for conducting a “free, fair, and credible election” that returned him as the winner.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for providing a level playing field during the election, saying he did not favour one candidate over another.

The governor-elect won the election with 366,781 votes, defeating his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 117,845 votes. Aiyedatiwa won in all 18 local governments of the state.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, described the outcome of the Ondo election as a victory for the people of Ondo, APC, Nigeria, and Africa.