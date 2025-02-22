Adeleke casts vote as Osun LG election holds despite police warning

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has cast his vote in the state's ongoing local government elections.

Adeleke voted at about 7:56 a.m. at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Ede North Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor arrived at the polling unit in the company of his supporters and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Adeleke commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for the peaceful process of conducting the elections.

The governor advised residents to cast their votes without fear of intimidation, urging political stakeholders and the electorate to avoid violence during and after the elections.

Adeleke expressed confidence that all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections.