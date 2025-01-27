6 planets in one night? Here’s how to see this rare event in Nigeria

Imagine stepping outside your house and looking up to see not just one or two, but six planets shining in the night sky.

It sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening! Starting from January 25, 2025, a rare planetary alignment will take place, where Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune will all be visible together in the sky.

This kind of celestial event doesn’t happen every day, and for many skywatchers, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Some of these planets will be so bright that you can see them with your naked eye, while others may need binoculars or a telescope. But one thing is for sure—you wouldn’t want to miss this!

In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about this grand planetary parade, from the best time to watch to where in Nigeria you can get the clearest view.

The science behind the spectacle

Planetary alignments occur when multiple planets appear in the same general area of the sky as seen from Earth. This happens because all the planets in our solar system orbit the Sun on nearly the same plane, called the ecliptic. Occasionally, some of them line up in a way that makes them visible together.

The upcoming alignment isn’t a perfect straight line (which is extremely rare), but it’s still a significant event where six planets will be clustered in the same region of the sky. These alignments don’t have any major effect on Earth—no, they won’t cause earthquakes or strange weather changes. But they are beautiful to look at and give us a deeper appreciation of the vastness of our universe.

When and how to see the 6-planet alignment in Nigeria

If you want to catch this celestial show, timing is everything. The planets will be visible from late January to early February 2025, just after sunset. Here’s what to expect:

1. Best time to watch: Start looking up 30 to 60 minutes after sunset. The planets will be scattered across the sky but in the same general area.

2. Where to look: Face west (the direction where the Sun sets), and you should see the planets appearing one by one as the sky gets darker.

Visibility:

1. With the naked eye: Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will be bright enough to see without any special equipment.

2. With binoculars or a telescope: Uranus and Neptune are much dimmer and will require some optical aid to spot.

Best places in Nigeria to watch the alignment

For the best view, you’ll need a location with minimal light pollution (meaning, fewer streetlights and car lights to interfere with visibility). Here are some of the best places in Nigeria to watch:

Rural areas – If you can step away from the bright city lights, rural areas offer a clearer sky. Villages and countryside spots will give you a perfect view.

Outskirts of cities – If you live in Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt, consider driving to the outskirts where the sky is darker.

Beaches – Coastal areas like Tarkwa Bay in Lagos can offer a wide, open view of the horizon with fewer obstacles.

Hills and high grounds – If you’re in places like Jos or the Olumo Rock area in Abeokuta, you’ll get an advantage from higher ground.

What you need to watch the Planet parade

This event is completely free—no ticket required! But to make the most of it, here are some things you might want to have:

✔ A clear sky: Check the weather forecast. Cloudy skies can block the view.

✔ Binoculars or a telescope: These will help you see Uranus and Neptune, as well as get a closer look at the other planets.

✔ A star map app: Apps like SkyView, Stellarium, or Star Walk can help you locate the planets.

✔ A camera: If you’re into photography, try capturing this rare moment. A smartphone with night mode might even do the trick!

✔ A comfortable spot: Find a good viewing location where you can sit and enjoy the moment.

Why you shouldn’t miss this

Planetary alignments like this don’t happen often. While mini-alignments with two or three planets occur every few years, seeing six planets together is something you might only get to witness once in a lifetime.