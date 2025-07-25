With projects like Renewed Hope and his legislative legacy in Kano, he is charting a course toward inclusive urban growth.

Early Life & Background

Abdullahi Ata was born on June 22, 1962, in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata grew up in a bustling and working-class part of Kano, where community life and self-sufficiency were constant realities.

He was raised in modest circumstances, and he developed an early appreciation for public service, education, and infrastructure, values shaped by his hometown’s balance of tradition and civic need.

Education

Ata started formal education at Fagge Primary School (1968–1975), before proceeding to Aminu Kano Community Commercial College (1975–1980), where he earned his WAEC/GCE O‑Level credentials.

He then studied Economics at Bayero University Kano (BSc,1984), later returning for a Master’s in Development Studies (2001), credentials that equipped him to think critically about urban planning and economic development.

His formative years blended grassroots experience with academic rigour, planting the seeds for a career that would bridge governance, urban policy, and community development.

Pre‑Political Career

Ata started his career as a classroom teacher after NYSC in Sokoto in 1985. He returned to Kano and took up a full-time teaching employment with the Ministry of Education in 1985, where he taught economics and business education in various secondary schools, and then he rose to the rank of Inspector of Education.

In 1994, Ata was transferred to the Kano State Housing Corporation as Principal Planning Officer and in 1997, he voluntarily retired from the civil service career. In this position, he gained hands-on experience in housing development, land use planning, and estate design, a precursor to his current ministerial role.

Political Career Timeline

Entry into Politics

1999: Ata was an elected member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Fagge Constituency under the defunct APP (later APC). This bid proved successful, as he was among the only 5 candidates elected into the House.

His pedigree in economics and financial management made him a suitable individual to lead the House Committee on Appropriations.

Major Milestones

Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata shaking hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2003–2007 : He was appointed Special Adviser to the Governor of Kano on Assembly and Inter-Governmental Affairs, helping shape coordination between legislative and executive arms. He later resigned from his political appointment and continued empowering his constituents through the collection of his real estate and construction businesses.

2011–2015: Ata was re-elected to the Kano State Assembly House, under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); he chaired the Finance Committee and served on multiple standing committees on health, housing, and land planning.

2015–2017: He served as Majority Leader in the Kano Assembly, leading the APC caucus during key infrastructure votes. He led the House Members of APC in 2014-15 to canvass for the then Deputy Governor, His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje , to contest for Governorship in 2015. Yusuf was also the only House Member of the APC who, against all odds, came out to campaign and voted for Muhammadu Buhari at the APC primary convention, where he emerged as the flag bearer for the 2015 Presidential election. This was even though the incumbent Governor Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso was contesting too.

July 2017 – July 2018 : Yusuf was elected the 3rd time as the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, the first under the unified APC legislature, sweeping all 40 seats. Ata led the passage of high-impact laws like the Health Trust Fund Law, Persons with Disability Act, and Magistrate Court amendments.

October 2024: He was appointed Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and confirmed by the Senate. He brought urban planning experience and legislative insight to the national ministry.

Achievements & Legacy

Urban Development & Housing Initiatives

Yusuf backed the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme, set to deliver 100 housing units in each of Nigeria's 774 LGAs, targeting low-income and vulnerable groups, while creating over 2 million local jobs.

He promoted public-private partnerships to bridge the housing shortage and boost city infrastructure programs, drawing from his Kano Assembly housing experience.

Legislative Legacy in Kano

As Speaker, he presided over the successful passage of laws such as the Kano Health Trust Fund Law (2017) and Persons with Disability Law (2018), which were awarded by disability advocacy groups for impact.

Ata championed infrastructure upgrades at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital and pediatric centres in Kano to improve service delivery.

Alignment with National Vision: His skills in planning and policy have positioned him as a natural partner in Federal housing reform, with a focus on affordability, sustainability, and rural‑urban integration.

Public Perception: Ata is admired for combining grassroots experience with policy acumen. His emphasis on inclusive governance resonates with both rural and urban constituencies.

Controversies & Criticisms

L-R: Former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

Legislative Disputes: Some political observers claim his leadership during the Kano Assembly transitions was partisan, but no formal ethics breaches were recorded.

Urban-Rural Balance: As Kano grew under his legislative reforms, some argued infrastructure investments favoured cities over hinterlands. No official investigations ensued.

Housing Delivery Skepticism: Critics question whether the Renewed Hope targets (100 units per LGA) can be delivered without corruption or bureaucratic lapses, an issue still under parliamentary oversight.

Personal Life & Philanthropy

Family: Yusuf Abdullahi Ata keeps his personal life discreet. He is married with children and often attends community and religious events in Kano. His faith and humility are frequently noted by local colleagues.

Hobbies & Interests: An avid sportsman in his youth, he played midfield for Zumunta Football Club in Kano’s league in the 1980s. He also fosters interest in public finance and housing policy and continues to mentor upcoming youth leaders in Kano.

Charity & Community Service

He developed affordable housing estates in Kano through community collaborations during and after legislative service.

He supported local vocational training programmes and school infrastructure efforts, especially in Fagge constituency.

Current status & Future prospects

Latest Role: Since October 2024, he has served as Minister of State, Housing & Urban Development, working closely with Minister Ahmed Musa Dangiwa on the Renewed Hope initiative, Nigeria’s flagship social housing policy.

Political Ambitions: Some political watchers speculate that he may pursue governorship or higher legislative roles, drawing on his legislative background and urban planning credentials.

Public Sentiment: He’s viewed as a technocratic leader with deep roots in Kano’s civic fabric. His reputation for integrity and housing-sector understanding gives him credibility unseen in many tech-heavy ministerial appointments.

From teacher and urban planner to Speaker and now Federal Minister of State, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata embodies a blend of grassroots governance, legislative acumen, and policy-driven action. His journey reflects a commitment to ensuring that Nigerians, regardless of status, access decent housing, a right, not a luxury.