Wigwe University appoints Hon. Justice Amina Adamu Augie, CON, JSC (Rtd) as Pro-Chancellor, and Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi as Substantive Vice-Chancellor

The Board of Trustees of Wigwe University appoints Honourable Justice Amina Adamu Augie, CON, JSC (Rtd) as the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council and Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi CEng, CTIP, FBCS, FIET, FIAP, SIEEE and Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, OFR, SAN on Thursday, February 19, 2025.

According to Prof. Ajogwu, OFR, SAN, these significant developments underscore the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and innovation.

As the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Honourable Justice Augie, CON, JSC (Rtd) will succeed Professor Julius Okojie, OON, the former Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Meanwhile, Professor Al-Akaidi has been confirmed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor after serving in an acting role as well as Dean of the College of Science and Computing and Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for research and innovation.

Vice Chancellor, Wigwe University, Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi

Honourable Justice Augie, CON, JSC (Rtd), is a distinguished jurist and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. She obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife, in 1977 and subsequently became a barrister and solicitor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1978 after attending the Nigerian Law School.

She later enrolled at the University of Lagos to pursue her Master of Laws (LLM) in criminology between 1986 and 1987. Her career shifted focus to academia, where she served as an assistant lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University. From 1984 to 1988, she worked as a law lecturer at the Nigerian Law School, teaching a course on evidence.

In 1988, Honourable Justice Augie, CON, JSC (Rtd) began her judicial career and gradually advanced through the ranks. She was first appointed as Chief Magistrate in the Sokoto State Judiciary, until her appointment as a Judge of the High Court in 1992, a position she held until her elevation to the Court of Appeal in 2002.

As a Justice of the Court of Appeal, she served in various divisions for fourteen years and rose to become Presiding Justice. In 2016, she was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court, making her the sixth female Supreme Court Justice out of 104 Supreme Court Justices in Nigeria.

She is esteemed for her unwavering integrity, insightful judgments, and commitment to justice.

The Board noted that her exceptional leadership, integrity, and wealth of experience will be invaluable in guiding the University toward its strategic goals and upholding its core values of excellence, innovation, and service.

Professor Marwan Al-Akaidi (CEng, CITP, FBCS, FIET, FIAP, SIEEE) obtained a BSc and a Master of Science degree in Digital Communications Systems from Loughborough University (UK) and subsequently earned his doctorate from the same institution, specialising in Optical and Communications Engineering in 1988.

Professor Al-Akaidi is a distinguished academic and visionary leader. His extensive experience in higher education, research, and innovation will be beneficial in fulfilling the University’s mission and vision.

He has pioneered a variety of educational innovations, including blended, online, and e-learning within the United Kingdom and MENA region, as well as introducing MOOCs in the Middle East, thereby revolutionising access to education.

He has supervised over 45 PhD/MPhil students and over 100 MSc students. Additionally, he has authored over 300 publications in prestigious international journals and conferences, served as Chief Editor for over 7 international journals, and held editorial roles in more than 40 international conferences.

He has also occupied various positions in the UK and the MENA region, including Head of the School of Engineering & Technology, Dean of Computing, Vice President, and Provost.

According to the board, his appointment marks a new chapter in the University’s journey to fostering a culture of academic rigor, scientific discovery, and entrepreneurial spirit.