According to Malcolm X, “Education is your ticket to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” However, in Nigeria, students who should be preparing themselves for the future are slowly losing this chance, and this isn't because of a lack of effort, but because of financial constraints.

Recently, the University of Benin (UNIBEN) announced that 5,000 students wouldn’t be allowed to sit for their second-semester exams, which started on September 29, 2025, because they failed to meet their school fee obligation despite repeated reminders.

While UNIBEN insists that school fees must be paid to keep the institution functioning, this action by the school reveals a deeper problem, which is the growing disparity between students who can afford education and those who cannot.

School is becoming a luxury

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation rate and economic hardship have taken a toll on many Nigerian families, making sponsoring children’s university education more financially daunting than it should be.

Due to the harsh economic climate, many parents struggle to raise money for tuition, accommodation, textbooks, handouts and feeding. In some cases, parents have to juggle multiple jobs just to keep their children in school. When universities like UNIBEN insist on barring students from exams over unpaid fees, education begins to look like a privilege for only the children of the wealthy rather than a right for all.

The separation between the rich and the poor expands

Education is a tool that bridges the gap between the rich and the poor, giving every child an equal chance to succeed. However, policies like the one enforced by UNIBEN, punishing students for being unable to pay school fees, only widen the gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this policy, only students from wealthy homes can continue their studies uninterrupted, while those from struggling backgrounds risk dropping out of the university.

It is pertinent to know that this doesn’t only affect individuals, but it also affects the country as a whole. For every student denied the chance to complete their education is a lost opportunity for Nigeria to raise skilled and successful professionals who could contribute to national economic growth and the workforce in the future.

Nigeria’s education crisis

Unfortunately, the UNIBEN situation is not new nor is it unique. Across Nigeria, the rising school fees from primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, coupled with payment policies, are making it harder for students from low-income families to acquire an education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Federal Government has provided loan options for tertiary students through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), some students are still reluctant to explore that opportunity due to fear of debt and distrust of government systems.

For the nation to make a headway, Nigerian universities and the government need to find better solutions to the problem. Flexible payment plans, stronger financial aid systems, and transparent student loan schemes are viable options that should be implemented, as these will make a huge difference.

Show of compassion

Nigerian schools need to be reminded that most students are not defaulting on paying fees out of laziness, but most of them genuinely can’t afford it. Showing compassion and creating ways to support struggling students will not only reduce dropout rates but also give more young Nigerians hope for a bright future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barring 5,000 students from writing exams due to unpaid school fees is a fair rule for the university management. Still, in reality, this has disrupted the academic journey of thousands of students, potentially shutting them out of future opportunities.

Education should not only be accessible to the wealthy, but it should be about giving every Nigerian child the chance to learn, grow, and contribute to the national course.