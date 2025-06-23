Passport Prince or Political Powerhouse? The Tunji-Ojo reform revolution

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji‑Ojo’s journey, from rural Ondo to national leadership, reflects a powerful blend of tech expertise, antigovernment complacency, and service innovation.

1) Early Life

The minister was born on May 1, 1982, in Okeagbe Akoko, Ondo State, Olubunmi “Bunmi” Tunji‑Ojo, and grew up in a community where opportunity depended on resilience. He was raised in a loving family, he learned early that dedication could open doors, and he was determined to build some himself. Tunji‑Ojo is also an engineer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician.

2) Education

Tunji‑Ojo started primary school in Oyin Akoko (1987–1993) and proceeded to FUTA Staff Secondary School in Akure, where he became senior prefect in 1998. In 1999, he joined Obafemi Awolowo University, earning a degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering, later going to London Metropolitan University for his bachelor’s (2005) and master’s (Digital Communication & Networking, 2006).

By age 24, he was among Nigeria's early certified ethical hackers, a foundation for both his tech career and analytical approach to public service.

Pre‑Political Career

Returning to Nigeria, Bunmi popularly called "BTO" founded Matrix IT Solutions, becoming CEO before the age of 24. As a professional, he holds a certification in Ethical Hacking and Counter Measures. He is also a certified CompTIA Network Plus Engineer and a Britannia Hardware A+ Management Certificate Holder.

In Nigeria, he consulted for the World Bank and several government agencies, including the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), National Health Insurance Scheme, Abuja (NHIS), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), various committees of the Senate and House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigeria Gas Company, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education among others.

In collaboration with the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), he pioneered the first Nigerian Content Workshop (NCW) in 2016, a forum for all stakeholders in the Oil and Gas Industry to discuss freely on the Policy Framework to improve indigenous participation and making use of the Nigerian Content Policy to domicile the best global productivity and performances in Nigeria.

One of the goals of the workshop was to address the thematic issues, challenges, concerns, and ways forward and this was achieved with thirteen papers delivered and deliberated upon by speakers including Aminu Galadima (Ag. Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund); Bank Anthony Okoroafor (Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria); Waziri Adio (Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative); Geoff Onuoha (Chairman, Pipeline Professionals’ association of Nigeria, PLAN); Tunde Adelana (Director, M&ED, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board); Alhaji Habibu Abdullahi (Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority); Osagie Okunbor (Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director, SPDC); Godwin Emefiele (Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria); Tonye Cole (MD, Sahara Group); Taofeek Adegbite (Chief Executive, Marine Platforms Ltd) among others.

3) Political Career Timeline

Entry into Politics

2019: He was elected to the House of Representatives (Akoko North East & West) on APC ticket.

Major Milestones

He chaired the House Committee on NDDC, leading the first probe into N80 billion alleged malfeasance and proposing the repeal of the NDDC Act (2021).

Tunji‑Ojo sponsored and supported bills on mining, local content, education, and employee compensation.

He won the re-election in February 2023 but he resigned his membership of the lower chamber of the National Assembly in August 2023.

He was appointed Minister of Interior by President Bola Tinubu on August 21, 2023.

Legislative Impact

Tunji‑Ojo introduced transparency-driven reforms in NDDC funding and pushed for accountability through oversight and legislative proposals.

Controversies

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu and Hon. Olubunmi Tunji‑Ojo

He alleged involvement in an embezzlement scandal tied to Betta Edu’s ministry (2023); he denied wrongdoing, stating his sphere was limited to being a shareholder and a former director.

4) Achievements and Legacy

Policy Highlights

Tunji‑Ojo cleared 204,332 backlogged passports within three weeks and maintained a 2-week processing standard.

The minister introduced home/office passport delivery, e-visa systems, e-gates at major airports, and personal photo uploads.

Bunmi streamlined NIN adjustments and launched MIDAS for better migration control.

He decongested prisons, released over 4,000 low-risk inmates (saving ₦3 billion), and modernised correctional facilities.

Tunji‑Ojo advocated for parity in paramilitary pay and professional promotions and initiated a pension board.

He launched Safe Haven, reducing crime by ~25%, and Smart Border, curbing illegal crossings by 30%.

Tunji‑Ojo launched specialised units such as Disaster Response, Mining Marshals, Agro Rangers, and Safe School Initiative.

The minister reformed the Federal Fire Service and commissioned a National Fire Academy.

Awards & Recognition

Tunji‑Ojo was named Public Service Person of the Year 2023 by Leadership Newspaper.

The minister was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration (Joseph Ayo Babalola University, 2021).

Bunmi received numerous awards for legislator excellence and youth leadership (2019–2021).

Public Perception

Tunji‑Ojo is known for youthful dynamism, tech efficiency, and hands-on leadership.

His bold interior management reforms have largely earned public trust; detractors call for scrutiny over processing-led commercialisation.

5) Controversies and Criticism

Edu Ministry Funds Scandal: Tunji‑Ojo was accused of receiving ₦438 million under Minister Betta Edu, which he denied, citing former directorship and shareholding only.

Transparency Calls: Observers urge more openness on private consultancy roles and links to public funds.

Security Questions: Some critics ask for clearer data on crime reduction, especially in volatile zones.

6) Personal Life and Philanthropy

Tunji‑Ojo is married to Abimbola Tunji‑Ojo, with two children. They maintain a low profile.

Hobbies & Interests: Avid in technology, policy analysis, and youth mentorship. Shares updates via Twitter and Instagram.

Philanthropy: Supports scholarships, and youth empowerment, promotes mentorship and community development in Ondo.

6) Current status and Future prospects

Latest Role: Tunji‑Ojo has been the Minister of Interior since August 21, 2023, overseeing agencies including Immigration, Correctional Service, Fire Service, Civil Defence, and Border Security under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Political Ambitions: He is thought to be a rising influence in APC youth leadership. Publicly silent on future offices, but widely seen prepping for higher responsibility.

Public Sentiment: Bunmi is viewed as reform-driven and proactive. Digital-savvy Nigerians admire his efficiency and transparency initiatives, though rural areas call for extended policies beyond urban centres.

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji‑Ojo’s journey, from rural Ondo to national leadership, reflects a powerful blend of tech expertise, antigovernment complacency, and service innovation. His tenure as Minister of Interior has reset Nigeria’s internal governance: faster passports, reformed security systems, and smarter borders.