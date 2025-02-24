Telecom operators face shutdown as diesel supply dries up — ATCON

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has warned that a nationwide telecom blackout could occur due to the ongoing diesel supply disruption caused by a strike by Petroleum Tanker Drivers.

ATCON President Tony Emoekpere raised the alarm in a statement on Sunday, February 23, revealing that telecom base stations are running dangerously low on fuel.

"This strike, which stems from the persistent harassment of tanker and petroleum product drivers by police officers in Lagos State, has effectively halted all truck loading operations and fuel movements," he said.

The disruption, he explained, is putting mobile and internet services at risk, with telecom operators struggling to keep their base stations operational.

"If urgent measures are not taken, the situation could escalate into a full-blown network blackout, disrupting essential services including mobile and internet access, business operations, emergency response systems, and daily communications," Emoekpere warned.

ATCON has called on the governors of Lagos and Ogun states to intervene by facilitating diesel distribution to telecom operators.

"This is not just a telecom issue—it is a national emergency that could cripple economic activities and compromise public safety," Emoekpere stressed.