5 Things to know as Senator Natasha returns to the Red Chamber

After a six-month suspension imposed by the Nigerian Senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, is finally resuming plenary sessions, along with other lawmakers, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Natash’s case stirred national debate over women’s rights, legislative decorum, and raised questions about whether elected officials should be silenced for speaking out.

Here are five things Nigerians should know as Natasha is set to resume her legislative duties, with all eyes on what has changed and what to expect.

1. Why Natasha was suspended

In March 2025, the Senate suspended Natasha for six months following what it called 'unparliamentary behaviour.'

Her suspension followed a heated shouting match that happened in the Senate. She had refused to sit in her newly assigned seat during plenary, spoke without being recognised, and accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of bullying her because she turned down his sexual advances, which was deemed abusive toward Senate leadership.

While Natasha tendered a petition accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment, the Senate leadership maintained that the suspension was issued due to misconduct and not the harassment claim.

During the suspension, the Kogi Senator faced punishments that included salary withdrawal, removal of security, locking of her office, and prohibition from entering the Senate premises. She was barred from identifying herself publicly as a Senator.

2. The Tussle inside and outside the Senate

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Inside the Senate, some of her colleagues insisted that she violated the Senate’s orders and ethics, while others argued that she was being unduly punished.

Outside the Red Chamber, civil society groups such as the Social-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) condemned Natasha’s suspension, calling it unconstitutional and an abuse of legislative power.

In a lawsuit she filed, the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the six-month suspension was “excessive,” ordering that she should be reinstated. Still, the Senate countered, arguing that the court ruling doesn’t automatically translate to her immediate return until all judicial processes are completed.

3. Alleged threats to life

Senator Natasha claimed threats to her life and demanded the restoration of her official security detail. She argued that political speech and filing petitions shouldn't endanger her.

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, suspected gunmen attacked her family's residence in Kogi State. The Police confirmed the incident and stated that the motive behind the attack remains unknown as investigations continue. However, the senator remained silent and didn’t issue an official statement regarding the incident.

4. Court Rulings

In a Federal High Court in July 2025, the judge emphasised that 180 days out of 181 sitting days meant Kogi constituents had been deprived of representation.

The court also noted that the Senate rules used to justify her suspension were vague, as they failed to specify the maximum period of suspension.

The court advised the Senate to reinstate her and restore her full rights, privileges, and remuneration. In its own interpretation, the Senate leadership insisted that the court didn’t expressly order the lawmaker’s reinstatement.

5. Natasha’s Return: What to expect now

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return won’t likely be as seamless as anyone would expect, but it will spark discussions on accountability, gender inclusion, and parliamentary fairness.

While she resumes her legislative role-introducing motions and speaking in plenary- she will most likely emphasise issues raised during her suspension, including sexual harassment, rights of constituents and women’s representation.

Conclusion

Senator Natasha’s return is more than a personal victory; it’s a test case for Nigeria’s democracy, examining how much public conflict is tolerated within the chambers of power, and whether the voices of elected representatives still carry weight.

Natasha could inspire a new wave of women in politics to speak up boldly, proving that even in the Red Chamber, the people’s voice cannot be permanently muted without fear of disproportionate punishment.