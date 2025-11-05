The Quiet Strategist: How Saliu Mustapha’s Grassroots Politics Shapes Kwara Central

Saliu Mustapha is a Nigerian politician and a former Deputy National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the political parties that merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mustapha contested and won the senatorial position to represent the Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly under the APC platform.

The senator combines astute politics with philanthropy through the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, which supports young people by providing training and financial assistance to help them start businesses.

It also offers scholarships to students in Kwara Central and funds local projects, such as infrastructure development and small businesses, to improve lives and boost the economy.

He is widely regarded for his commitment to agriculture, rural development, youth empowerment and grassroots service.

Early Life and Education

Mustapha was born on September 25, 1972, in Ilorin, Kwara State. He obtained a primary education in Bartholomew Primary School in Zaria and proceeded to Command Secondary School, Kaduna, for his secondary education.

Mustapha received a tertiary education at Kaduna Polytechnic, where he studied Mineral Resources Engineering.

Career Before the Senate

Before his election to the Senate, Mustapha held several key roles in his party. In 2003, he served as the National Publicity Secretary of the Progressive Action Congress (PAC). He later became the National Deputy Chairman of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) in 2009, a role he held until the merge r that formed the APC.

Additionally, from 2011 to 2013, Mustapha served as the National Deputy Chairman of the defunct CPC, before the party's merger into the APC.

In 2022, he contested for the position of APC National Chairman but lost to Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He contested the APC ticket for the 2019 Kwara State governorship election., However, he was disqualified by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) from participating midway through the primary election for no apparent reason.

Later, the APC NWC apologised for the unauthorised announcement of his disqualification.

Political Career

Entry into the Senate

In the 2023 general election, Mustapha contested the Kwara Central Senatorial District and won after polling 109,823 votes. Soon after assuming office in the Senate, he was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production, Services & Rural Development.

He has sponsored bills and motions targeting food security , supporting smallholder farmers, and the development of rural infrastructure.

Achievements and Impact

Personal Life

Senator Mustapha is married, and his home base is Kwara Central.

Recent News and Updates

In June 2025, his foundation made major commitments to youth empowerment and education programs in the state.



Mustapha has been mentioned as a possible contender for the governorship of Kwara State in 2027 , reflecting his rising political profile.

Senator Mustapha’s journey—from engineering student and grassroots philanthropist to national legislator —marks him as a prominent figure in Kwara State politics. His achievements have positioned him as a leader to watch out for in the country’s evolving political landscape.