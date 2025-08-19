I burned out in my Big Tech dream job and quit. Life is too short to be chasing paychecks and titles.

Annie Lu left Atlassian after working for over two years and taking a 12-week medical leave.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Annie Lu, a 32-year-old former product marketing manager at Atlassian based in Bellevue, Washington. It's been edited for length and clarity.

When I got hired at Atlassian as a product marketing manager in late 2022, it was a dream come true.

For the first few months, I was working on projects that leveraged my interests and skill set. I also loved the culture, the hybrid work schedule, and my colleagues. It was exactly what I was looking for.

After a while, I noticed Atlassian following the growing trend in Big Tech of increasing structural reorganizations, layoffs, and cost cuts. As priorities shifted to more macro-level changes, I slowly stopped being assigned to projects that felt impactful, creative, and aligned with my skillset.

I tried to push through, but I hit a wall in early 2025 when I felt my body shutting down. I took a 12-week medical leave to recover, but it only made things clearer. When I returned, I quit, and it was one of the hardest decisions I've made.

How I spent my 12-week medical leave to recover from burnout

I spent the first month of leave restoring my physical health and regulating my nervous system by eating well, sleeping consistently, moving my body, and even making time to play. I slowly reintroduced some of my hobbies like journaling and reading, and finally began reflecting on what I wanted next for my career and life.

Falling into burnout made me realize life is short, and no paycheck or title is worth more than my well-being. I realized I had a lot of limiting beliefs, including that I needed to follow a conventional corporate path to success rather than pursuing my passions.

When I returned from medical leave, I decided to leave Atlassian. It was time to take a leap, explore, and pursue my passion for writing.

Quitting Big Tech was a step toward the life I truly wanted

I walked away from a stable, six-figure paycheck with stock options, great health and wellness benefits, and a flexible hybrid schedule. And more importantly, I stepped away from the career I had worked years to achieve.

But after structural changes, I no longer felt connected to my work or its purpose, which made it difficult to find motivation and work through stress. I knew quitting was a step toward the life and work I truly wanted.

After quitting my Big Tech job, I feel so much more fulfilled

When I quit, I felt like I was stepping away from something good to get something even better.

It's been just over a month since I quit, and I already feel so much more fulfilled. I'm writing about my burnout experience to reach others who feel stuck in corporate but want to pursue their passions or live a more fulfilling life.

I'm taking this new journey one step at a time

My next step is building a portfolio career in the creative space. I'm funding this transition period using savings and relying on the support of my husband, who is still working.

There's a chance future me will want to go back to corporate given the right opportunity, but right now I'm enjoying focusing on solopreneurship. I don't know what the future is going to look like, but I'm enjoying the process and not focusing on results.

Did you leave Big Tech and want to share your story? Email the editor, Manseen Logan, at mlogan@businessinsider.com.

