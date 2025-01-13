Policeman shoots and injures former LGA chairman in Bauchi

The Zone 12 Command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Monday, said that the officer, who allegedly shot at a former Chairman of Ningi Local Government Council had been taken into custody.
SP Thomas Goni, Zone 12 Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), with headquarters in Bauchi, confirmed the incident and assured that a thorough and impartial investigation would be conducted. He said;
The officer involved has been identified and will face disciplinary action in line with the Force guidelines.
We understand that this incident has generated a lot of tension and concern within the community.
We want to assure the public that we are taking this matter very seriously
Goni added that the police would review its training programmes and protocols to ensure that officers are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle situations politely and respectfully.
Recounting his ordeal to journalists in Bauchi, the former council chairman Alhaji Danlami Alhassan said that the incident occurred on Sunday evening at 9:30 pm in the Wunti Market area of Bauchi. He stated;
The officer’s identity was revealed after a bag fell from his motorcycle, containing his police ID card, teargas canisters, and other police equipment.
I was injured and was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, where I received treatment and was later discharged
The former LG chairman said that he was on his way to buy suya (roasted meat) when the incident occurred. Alhassan noted;
I refused to stop because I didn’t know who he was and why he wanted me to stop.
When I got to where people were, I stopped, and he crossed my car. As I opened the door to come out before I knew what was happening, he shot from the other direction and I felt something hit me on the head while blood gushed out
Also read: Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos