Police arrest suspended Okpebholo's close associate for Naira abuse

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) have arrested an official of the Edo Government, Kelly Okungbowa, popularly known as Ebo Stone, over alleged naira abuse.

Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, announced the arrest in a statement on Monday in Benin.

Okungbowa was the coordinator of the Edo Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) before his recent suspension. He also served as the Chairman of the State Asset Recovery Committee.