Police arrest suspended Okpebholo's close associate for Naira abuse

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) have arrested an official of the Edo Government, Kelly Okungbowa, popularly known as Ebo Stone, over alleged naira abuse.
Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, announced the arrest in a statement on Monday in Benin.
ALSO READ: Okpebholo dissolves Obaseki's MDA boards, dismisses non-civil service secretaries
Okungbowa was the coordinator of the Edo Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) before his recent suspension. He also served as the Chairman of the State Asset Recovery Committee.
EXPLORE: Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators
Oyewale said Okungbowa was arrested on Monday due to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating naira at a bar. According to the EFCC spokesperson, Okungbowa will be charged in court as soon as investigations are completed.
RECOMMENDED: ICYMI: Edo Governor Okpebholo enforces 21-year jail term for cultists, sponsors