PDP chieftain under fire for alleged misinformation on Kogi govt

A Kogi-based youth organisation, the Kogi Progressives Youth for Good Governance, has strongly condemned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Austin Usman Okai, accusing him of being a “merchant of fake news” and spreading misinformation against the state government.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Adejoh Sylvester Ikani, the group dismissed Okai’s recent social media allegations against Kogi State’s Accountant-General, Dr Habibat Onumoko, calling them “fabricated, non-credible, and politically motivated.”

Okai had accused Dr Onumoko of usurping the responsibilities of other government officials, an assertion the group described as baseless.

“His track record of misinformation, false narratives, and politically motivated propaganda is well known,” the statement read.

The youth group defended Dr Onumoko, highlighting her role in ensuring fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability in the state’s financial management.

“Her tireless commitment to prudent financial management has ensured the efficient utilization of state resources,” the group stated.

They credited the Accountant-General’s office with significant strides in civil service welfare, including addressing salary and pension issues and preventing revenue leakages through the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system.

Citing Kogi’s three consecutive World Bank awards for transparency and accountability, the group reaffirmed its support for Dr Onumoko and Governor Ododo’s administration, stating that “blackmail will not stop progress.”