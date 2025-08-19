Short-seller Andrew Left says OpenAI's $500 billion valuation proves Palantir stock is way too expensive

Andrew Left recently revealed a short position in Palantir, citing its huge valuation.

Since then, his firm, Citron Research, has reiterated and fleshed out its bearish stance.

In a new note, it uses OpenAI's latest valuation to illustrate why it sees Palantir as too pricey.

A week after Andrew Left criticized Palantir Technologies as highly overvalued, the short-seller is back with a more detailed analysis.

On August 18, Left's investment firm, Citron Research, published a note on Palantir stock, holding it up against another AI titan to illustrate why its high valuation should be alarming to investors.

In a Fox Business appearance last week, Left discussed his Palantir short position, stating that the stock wouldn't become cheap until it reached a price range of $40-$50 per share. However, since then, his firm has updated its view.

Citron Research said in the note that even if Palantir fell to $40 a share—which would mark a 77% decline from Tuesday's high—it would still be expensive.

The firm highlighted OpenAI's plan to sell $6 billion worth of stock to illustrate its view on Palantir.

"Its new $500 billion valuation provides a true benchmark for evaluating Wall Street's favorite trading stock, Palantir, a company now detached from fundamentals and analysis, ironically the very services it claims to offer," Citron stated.

The firm provided a breakdown of why Palantir would be lucky to reach OpenAI's valuation multiple. It began by dividing Palantir's projected 2026 revenue of roughly $500 billion by OpenAI's roughly $29.6 billion, resulting in a price-to-revenue multiple of 17x.

"If Palantir trades at the same 17x price-to-revenue multiple on $5.6 billion in revenue (with approximately 2.37 billion shares outstanding), the implied stock price would be about $40 per share."

However, the note went on to say that even if Palantir stock were to fall to that level, it would still be one of the most expensive software as a service (SaaS) stocks in history.

Left questioned whether Palantir deserves to be trading at the same multiple as OpenAI, making it clear that he does not think it belongs in the same league as the AI titan.

"What's remarkable about OpenAI isn't just its rapid growth, but the unprecedented scale at which it's occurring—unique in tech history," the note said.

After reporting strong second-quarter earnings and rising more than 118% year-to-date, Palantir stock has declined over the past week. Shares continued to slide on Tuesday, down about 6% to $163.92 at midday.

Palantir did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

