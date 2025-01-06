Otu suspends village head & council members for abuse of office, orders immediate investigation

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has approved the Immediate suspension of Chief Okon Archibong, the Village Head of Esuk Utan with his council members. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Nsa Gil, Chief Press Secretary to the governor on Monday in Calabar. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension came on the heels of allegations of misuse of office by the traditional ruler and his council which gave rise to several petitions.

The governor mandated the Calabar Municipal Traditional Rulers Council to investigate the allegations against the village head and his council, and make recommendations. “Report on findings and recommendations should be sent to the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs within one week. “The Obutong Clan Council is mandated to set up a five-man committee to manage the affairs of Esuk Utan Village pending the outcome of the investigation.”